Ghaziabad: 10-year-old dies after fall at school

A 10-year-old boy died, allegedly after “falling down”, at G D Goenka Public School in Indirapuram, Tuesday. The boy’s father said he dropped off his son, Arman Sehgal, to the school at 7.30 am, and received a call as soon as he reached home.

“They said my son had fallen down and was being taken to Shanti Gopal Hospital,” his mother, Swati Sehgal, said. Arman, who received head injuries, was declared dead at the hospital, police said. According to the Class IV student’s parents, Arman was supposed to take a weekly test on Tuesday.

An FIR against the school principal and management has been registered on the basis a complaint filed by the boy’s father, Gulshan Sehgal. “His father, a resident of Vaishali in Ghaziabad, has accused the principal and management for the death of his son in the corridor, negligence on part of the school, and destruction of evidence. An FIR under IPC sections 304 (causing death by negligence) and 201 (disappearance of evidence) has been registered,” said Akash Tomar, SP City, Ghaziabad.

Tomar said that while the post-mortem examination has been conducted, the report is awaited. He added that the child sustained head injuries. According to police, Arman’s classroom, 4D, is on the second floor. After reaching the school, the boy put his schoolbag in the classroom, took out his stationery box, and headed to another class for a weekly unit test. The area were he allegedly fell is a few feet from his classroom.

The family said they received a call from the school around the same time that Gulshan reached home. Alleging “complete negligence” by the school, Arman’s mother said, “We were not informed at the time of the incident, but only later, when they told us they were taking my child to the hospital… They say he fell and urinated on himself. But I am certain there was some water on the floor and he slipped. The school is hiding this. His class teacher came into the picture after repeated requests. She told us Arman fell in front of her. But I do not believe her. My son was not so weak. I am sure that there was water there. I have seen the body and his clothes were completely wet. He slipped,” she alleged.

School officials denied allegations that the floor was wet. “What has happened is extremely unfortunate. He was walking to the other classroom when he fell down. He was rushed to a hospital but he could not survive. There was no water in the corridor, staircase or around the area. We are going to extend our full cooperation and support to the child’s family and the police in their investigation,” school principal Kavita Sharma told reporters on Tuesday.

