DU students to get training in first aid, disaster response

The administration at Zakir Husain Delhi College has started a ‘Learning Beyond Curriculum Programme’ for undergraduate students, who are being trained in first aid, disaster response, social skills, legal literacy, entrepreneurship, self-defence, civic values and activism. Classes for the programme are held on Saturday.

Meanwhile, students of Hindu College, as part of their annual college fest, are holding a ‘treasure’ hunt of sorts on Friday where they will try to recreate ordeals that students may encounter on the streets of Delhi, to see how well-prepared participants are when it comes to being aware and alert.