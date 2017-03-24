Delhi: Will ask private schools to adopt govt schools, says Manoj Tiwari

IN A slew of measures targeting the education sector, Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari Thursday announced that if they win the municipal corporation polls, the party will ensure all private schools adopt three government schools each to improve the quality of education. Elections to the three civic bodies are slated for April 23. The move is part of the BJP’s poll strategy to look into AAP’s claims of “revolution in education” — one of its main poll promises in the run up to the Assembly elections. Sources said the Delhi unit’s ‘expose’ committee will look into initiatives introduced by AAP to improve government schools in the last two years.

Sources said Tiwari recently met a delegation of private schools, who reportedly complained about the AAP government’s interference in their management committees. “I suggested that if the BJP comes to power in the corporations, they should adopt three schools each and help students… They welcomed the suggestion,” he said. The Delhi chief also announced that he would move a private member bill in the ongoing Parliament session demanding VVIP status for teachers. “I have a vision for them. They lay the foundation of our society and if they are dissatisfied, society cannot be nurtured. They teach us and need to be revered. My Bill will demand equal benefits for teachers that we as members of Parliament enjoy. They too should get preference in reservation,” Tiwari said.

He also raised the issue of salary discrimination in Delhi government schools. “The court has observed that senior teachers cannot get lesser salaries than junior teachers. Yet, 28,000 seniors are being paid lesser salaries,” Tiwari claimed. A video of Tiwari ‘insulting’ a woman teacher went viral last week, which, sources said, the AAP is set to highlight in the upcoming polls.

