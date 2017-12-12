Delhi weather: Mercury drops after first spell of winter rains, air quality expected to improve

The minimum temperature was recorded at 14 degrees Celsius and maximum at 24 degrees Celsius, as per the weather department. Representational Image (File) The minimum temperature was recorded at 14 degrees Celsius and maximum at 24 degrees Celsius, as per the weather department. Representational Image (File)

Delhi’s air quality is expected to improve in the coming days as several parts of the national capital region received intermittent rains, adding to the winter chill. The NCR also witnessed shallow fog. According to the Indian Metrological Department (IMD), the city is expected to witness more spells of light to moderate rain.

The minimum temperature was recorded at 14 degrees Celsius and maximum at 24 degrees Celsius, as per the weather department. On Monday, the mercury had fallen to 17 degrees Celsius at around 8 pm following rains.

As per Skymet, the brief showers, mainly triggered by the active Western Disturbance over Jammu and Kashmir, and its induced cyclonic circulation over Rajasthan and adjoining Haryana, may affect the city’s particulate matter.

Meanwhile, the MeT office has also predicted moderate to dense fog in the next few days.

