Delhi: To ease traffic, corridor likely on Outer Ring Road

To ease traffic on the Outer Ring Road, the Delhi government plans to build a corridor between the Modi Mill flyover and the IIT gate — a 7.2-km stretch. During a meeting held on the issue, the Delhi Public Works Department (PWD) informed the Centre’s Unified Traffic and Transportation Infrastructure (UTTIPEC) about their plan to decongest the stretch. As per plans, additional structures will be constructed on Outer Ring Road to ease the burden on one road. The PWD has also proposed to study the bottlenecks and find ways to decongest those traffic intersection points. The plan is to build an integrated transit corridor and street network on Outer Ring Road.

This will benefit those who crawl through Kalkaji, Hauz Khas, Nehru Place, CR Park, Greater Kailash, Chirag Delhi and IIT-Delhi during peak traffic hours. “The right of way of road is 45m as per approved zonal development plan. It has several access points and gives connectivity to southern Delhi mainly to National Highway-8 and IGI airport terminal. There are important traffic generation points on the corridor which will be connected,” said an official.

Among several proposals by the department was a “three-lane dual carriageway” grade separator connecting the flyover at Maa Anandmayee Marg T-junction and the road over bridge at Modi Mill. Senior officials said they were recommending this proposal. The department has also proposed to turn the single-lane flyover at Savitri cinema into a double-lane one to ease traffic coming from Chirag Delhi to Modi Mill.

