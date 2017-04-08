Latest News
Delhi: Police arrest two in connection with assault on German national

The German youth was attacked on Friday night with a blade and mugged, while he was on his way to Kashmere Gate around at 10 pm.

Updated: April 8, 2017 9:58 pm
german national, Delhi german man attacked, german attacked, geeta colony, geeta colony delhi, india news, delhi news Benjamin Scolt being treated at the hospital. (Source: ANI)

The Delhi police have arrested two accused in connection with the assault on 19-year-old German national Benjamin Scolt, as per ANI reports. The German youth was attacked on Friday night with a blade and mugged while he was on his way to Kashmere Gate at around 10 pm. He was rushed to a hospital where he is undergoing treatment for his injuries. Doctors have stated that he is stable.

The Minister of External Affairs, Sushma Swaraj had earlier tweeted on Saturday demanding for a report on the attacked and also asked for the best medical treatment to be offered to the victim. Her tweet read, “I have asked for a report on the attack on German national in Delhi. I have asked Delhi Government to provide him best medical treatment”.

