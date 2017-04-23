Exact number of trucks entering Delhi still unclear, over 10,000 FIRs against environment tax violators

Recently, an SDMC official said over 60,750 commercial vehicles entered Delhi on a daily basis in January this year, the only month for which data was available. (Source: Express Photo by Amit Mehra/Representational) Recently, an SDMC official said over 60,750 commercial vehicles entered Delhi on a daily basis in January this year, the only month for which data was available. (Source: Express Photo by Amit Mehra/Representational)

Over 10,000 FIRs have been filed at the borders of Delhi against violators of toll and environment tax, a toll operator told The Indian Express. “There is a rise in criminal activities at the borders and the police are not supporting us,” the toll operator, who did not wish to be named, said. “Many drivers are unwilling to pay the environment compensation charge (ECC), which leads to scuffles, and we have serious manpower issues to be able to enforce this. We have been updating police with details of violators but they have not been following up,” he said.

Figures with the toll operator suggests that the number of trucks using Delhi as a bypass has reduced by 1,000 a day. “They are getting diverted with the opening up of the Manesar-Palwal leg of the Western Peripheral Road. When the rest of the stretch till Kundli opens, another 1,000 trucks will get diverted daily,” he said.

In 2015, the Centre for Science and Environment (CSE) pointed out a mismatch between their survey and the civic body’s claims over the numbers of commercial vehicles entering the city. “According to MCD data, on an average only 22,648 commercial vehicles, excluding taxis, enter Delhi each day, as against the 38,588 commercial vehicles counted by the CSE survey — almost 16,000 vehicles less.

This is an underestimate of about 70 per cent in the number of trucks entering from the nine entry points,” an October 2015 report of the Environment Pollution Control Authority (EPCA) read. Recently, an SDMC official said over 60,750 commercial vehicles entered Delhi on a daily basis in January this year, the only month for which data was available. “In total, 18,83,537 vehicles under category 2, 3 and 4 entered Delhi in January,” an SDMC official said, which raked in revenues amounting to Rs 38,80,12,300.

Concerned with the rise in vehicular pollution in the capital, the NGT had directed that commercial vehicles entering the state must pay an ECC in addition to the toll tax. The tax was levied on trucks entering Delhi by the Supreme Court in 2015, and has been collected by the SDMC through a private concessionaire. There are a total of 127 entry points, of which nine are major.

Specifically, the SDMC official said that between March 1 and 17, the ECC tax collected was about Rs 50 crore. “As on April 7, 2017, the amount collected from ECC was as high as Rs 640 crore,” a blog run by CSE said. The SC had last year directed the Delhi government to use Rs 120 crore, which was collected as ECC, for installation of Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) at 13 major entry points in Delhi.

“The RFID, which will make the ECC collection process cashless, is the most effective way to take care of violations,” said Anumita Roychowdhury, executive director, CSE. She added that it will also help provide an accurate estimate of the number of trucks entering the city.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now