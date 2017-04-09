Delhi MCD elections: HC upholds nomination rejection of 1 Congress, 4 BJP candidates

Delhi HC refused to entertain the pleas of four BJP candidates and one from the Congress challenging the rejection of their nominations by the Delhi poll panel. (File Photo) Delhi HC refused to entertain the pleas of four BJP candidates and one from the Congress challenging the rejection of their nominations by the Delhi poll panel. (File Photo)

The Delhi High Court on Saturday refused to entertain the pleas of four BJP candidates and one from the Congress challenging the rejection of their nominations by the Delhi poll panel. Justice Vipin Sanghi, however, allowed the BJP candidate from Ward 3E, Trilokpuri, to contest the municipal corporation election while asking the Delhi state election commission to include her name in the final list of candidates.

The four BJP candidates who were barred from contesting are Renu Negi, her husband Ravinder Negi, Monika Chabra and Sanju Bala. The state poll panel had also rejected the nomination of Sudha Sinha, who was contesting on a Congress ticket from ward 36S of Dwarka constituency. Renu was the nominee candidate for her husband Ravinder, who was contesting from Vinod Nagar constituency, ward 10E. Monika was candidate of ward 81N of Kishanganj and Bala was of ward 24S from Vikaspuri seat.

The petitioners have moved the court challenging the state poll panel’s April 5 decision to reject their nominations on the ground that they had not furnished the relevant papers and had also committed errors in filling up the forms. The nomination of Trilokpuri reserved ward candidate Saroj was rejected because the male/female column in her form was not marked, while the signature of Ravinder, was missing from the documents. The pleas were opposed by the state election commission’s lawyer, Sumeet Pushkarna, who said the petitions were not maintainable. The elections in the national capital for 272 MCD wards are scheduled to be held on April 23 and results are expected to be announced on April 26.

