Delhi: 2 arrested for duping buyers of Rs 20 crore, says police

The head of a construction firm and his associate were arrested Thursday for duping home buyers of nearly Rs 20 crore — by selling the same flats to multiple people.

According to police, six months ago, they had received a complaint from a person who had invested in AVJ Heights Housing Society in Greater Noida’s Zeta-I sector.

“The complainant alleged that the flat bought by him was sold to others by the builder and they had taken loans from different banks. An FIR against the builder and his associates was filed,” said Anuj Verma, SHO, Surajpur police station.

“The accused maintained that he was being framed in the case,” an officer said.

