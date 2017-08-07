Decomposing bodies of three found across city

Delhi police on Sunday discovered three separate cases of decomposing bodies — a 25 year-old woman stuffed inside a gunny bag, a 50-year-old woman with skin infection and a 4-month-old foetus found near a garbage dump, said officers. Police have registered a case of murder in connection with the case involving the 25-year-old whose body was found near a vacant plot in Sangam Vihar.

A case has also been registered under IPC Section 318 in connection with the case of the abandoned foetus, found near a garbage dump in Ambedkar Nagar.

In the third case, wherein the 50-year-old woman’s body was found near a transit camp in Govindpuri, police ruled out foul play and said the cause of death is “jaundice and skin infection”.

