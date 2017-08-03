Arms dealer to undergo lie detector test in 1984 anti-Sikh riots case

A Delhi court Wednesday asked the CBI to conduct lie detector test on arms dealer Abhishek Verma, a witness in a 1984 anti-Sikh riots case, at a government-run forensic science laboratory in Rohini. The court had earlier asked the CBI to inform it about the places where the test could be conducted, following which the CBI informed the court about the facility at Rohini. The CBI also informed the court that the same is not available at AIIMS and Safdarjung Hospital.

Congress leader Jagdish Tytler, who has been given a clean chit thrice by the CBI, had refused to undergo the test. Verma had given conditional consent saying he is ready to undergo the test if provided with round-the-clock security as he fears threats to his life.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Shivali Sharma directed the CBI to give a written notice to Verma three days prior to the date fixed for the test, and asked his counsel not to change the date repeatedly. The court listed the matter for further hearing on September 12.

