‘Accused went to Muzaffarnagar, shaved beard and got a haircut’

Interrogation of the two accused revealed that they shaved and got a haircut after they came to know on Sunday morning that the e-rickshaw driver they had allegedly attacked a day earlier had died in the hospital. According to an officer, immediately after the murder, 19-year-old accused Shekhar Kapasia allegedly bought beer and cigarettes for the other accused.

The officer added, “Kapasia told police that he was at his flat on Sunday morning when one of the accused, a taxi driver who is absconding, called and told him about Ravinder Kumar’s death. He asked him to leave the city with his juvenile friend. Kapasia first went to Palika Bazar, from where he bought new clothes, and later boarded a Metro for Anand Vihar bus terminal. He took a bus to his uncle’s home in Uttar Pradesh’s Muzaffarnagar, where he stayed for one day. The juvenile also went to his home in Muzaffarnagar.”

The officer said that Kapasia got regular updates from the accused taxi driver. “He later met the juvenile near his village in Muzaffarnagar and they decided to change their appearance. Kapasia got rid of his beard and his long hair. The juvenile, too, got a haircut,” the officer said. “On Tuesday, after detaining the juvenile, police questioned him and he told them about Kapasia. Another team headed to Muzaffarnagar and met Kapasia’s father, a farmer. They asked him to call his son, and eventually arrested him,” the officer said.

