3 names for AIIMS chief post

The highest decision-making body of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi, has recommended three names for the post of the institute’s director: Dr V K Paul, HoD, paediatrics; cardiology professor Dr Balram Bhargava; and Dr Randeep Guleria, HoD, pulmonary medicine and sleep disorder. The incumbent director, Dr M C Mishra, retires on January 31.

The recommendation of the institute body will be forwarded to the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) headed by the Prime Minister. The final choice rests with the ACC. The institute body headed by Union Health Minister J P Nadda had considered five names for the job in its meeting on Saturday. “These three names will now be sent to ACC, which will give the final nod after completing its formal procedures,” a senior government official said.

AIIMS had last month recommended a search-cum-selection committee headed by Nadda, which was rejected by the Department of Personnel and Training. The PMO had then ordered reconstitution of the panel.