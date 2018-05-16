Delhi: Women and Child Development department forms policy to enhance wages

The action from the department follows a notice from the Public Grievance Commission (PGC), and a hearing. (Representational photo) The action from the department follows a notice from the Public Grievance Commission (PGC), and a hearing. (Representational photo)

Over a year after it was ordered to formulate a policy to enhance the wages of contractual employees under the Integrated Child Protection Scheme (ICPS), the Women and Child Development (WCD) department has acted on the order and sent the file to the planning department.

The PGC sent a notice to the department after taking suo motu cognizance of media reports that the WCD Director was yet to hold a discussion on the issue — a year after Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia had directed her to do so.

The Indian Express had reported on the issue on March 6.

On April 10, the PGC held the first hearing and Women and Child Development Secretary, Rashmi Krishnan, was asked to dispose of the matter without further delay.

Deputy Director Nishi Agarwal, who was also present at the hearing, was advised to follow up the file, and Delhi Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash was asked to take appropriate action.

During the second hearing on May 10, WCD officials said that on May 5, the file was signed by the secretary and sent to the planning department.

“It may be noted that now with the new amendment in the Minimum Wages Act, the penalty for non-payment of minimum wages has been made more stringent. The government, being the employer, cannot afford to violate its own notification. If it is established that due to non-action and indifference on part of some officials, contractual employees are denied statutory minimum wages, such officers should be taken to task,” read the order by N Dilip Kumar, member PGC.

The PGC has also asked the chief secretary and deputy director to personally monitor the matter.

The next hearing on the issue is on June 27.

