Temperature dips as Delhi witnesses showers

Delhi and NCR region witnessed light to heavy showers early Monday morning, bringing down the temperature by several notches. The sudden showers brought much relief to the people who had been reeling under scorching heat. The maximum temperature recorded on Sunday was 44 degrees Celsius.

The city is likely to witness rain and thunderstorm the entire day with the maximum and minimum temperatures expected to hover around 35 and 24 degrees Celsius, respectively.

According to Skymet weather, the showers could be due to an upper air trough extending from North Rajasthan to east central Bay of Bengal. There is also an upper air cyclonic circulation that has formed over western Uttar Pradesh. With the influence of these systems and moisture laden winds coming from Bay of Bengal, both Delhi and NCR are likely to experience rain and thundershowers with squally winds between May 28 to 31.

