Delhi: Welding spark cause firecrackers burst, two labourers injured

Two iron smiths were injured after firecrackers burst at the house they were working at in outer Delhi’s Mangolpuri area, police said Friday.

Shahbuddin (49) and Kariya (34) had been engaged by Salim, who stays on the third floor of the house, for the last five days, to install iron doors, they said.

While they were doing the welding work, a spark caused fire in the plastic sacks containing crackers and the two were injured, they added.

Shahbuddin has suffered 30 per cent burn injuries while Kariya has suffered 10 per cent burns. They are presently admitted to Safdarjung hospital.

Eight sacks with crackers were recovered from the place where they were stored without any license. Legal action is being taken in the matter, police said.