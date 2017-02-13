Delhi Weather: Pleasant morning in city

Latest News
By: PTI | New Delhi | Published:February 13, 2017 10:49 am
By: PTI | New Delhi | Published:February 13, 2017 10:49 am

Delhiites on Monday woke up to a pleasant morning with the minimum temperature settling at 8.5 degrees Celsius, one notch below the season’s average. According to India Meteorological Department (IMD), the visibility was recorded at 1500 meters at 5.30 AM.

An official of the department said that humidity level recorded at 8.30 AM was 95 per cent. The weatherman has predicted clear skies throughout the day.

“The skies will remain clear and maximum temperature is expected to hover around 25 degrees Celsius,” the official also said.

Yesterday, the minimum and maximum temperatures recorded were 8.4 degrees Celsius and 24.6 degrees Celsius respectively.

