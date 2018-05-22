Delhi Weather LIVE UPDATES: Strong winds expected, temperature may soar up to 43 degrees

The national capital may witness strong surface winds on Tuesday, the meteorological department has said, adding that the temperature may soar up to 43 degrees Celsius. According to a MET official, “the wind speed will be around 20-25 kms/hr and after this, there will be mainly clear sky with temperature soaring up to 43 degrees celsius”.
News agency PTI reported that the national capital recorded the hottest day of the season on Monday with the mercury touching 44.2 degrees Celsius, four notches above normal. The data was recorded in the Palam observatory.
Meanwhile, the minimum temperature recorded on Tuesday morning was 26.2 degrees Celsius. The MET office has also forecast partly cloudy sky with possibility of thunder and lightning for tomorrow.
However, IMD officials admit that it is difficult to predict exactly what kind of intensity a thunderstorm will have and the exact wind speed accompanying it. The Indian Express had earlier reported that a blame game had started between the Centre and the IMD over alleged lapses in the department’s early warning mechanism days after a deadly thunderstorm passed through parts of Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh on May 2-3.
Meanwhile, alerts from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) will now have specific “actionables” on what to do in times of severe weather. With over 200 people having died across seven states due to recent thunderstorms, the Prime Minister’s Office has asked the department to also specifically advise people on the action they should be taking during bad weather.