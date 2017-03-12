Cool morning in city

Delhites on Sunday woke up to a cool morning with minimum temperature settling at 10.5 degrees Celsius, five notches below the season’s average. According to the MeT Department, 6.1 mm rainfall was recorded during the last 24 hours which led to drop in temperature.

WATCH WHAT ELSE IS IN THE NEWS

However, the weatherman has predicted no rains in the next two days.

Humidity level recorded at 8.30 AM was 93 per cent. An official of the MeT Department said there will be clear skies throughout the day.

“Skies will remain clear and maximum temperature is expected to settle at 25 degrees Celsius,” the official said.

On Saturday, the minimum and maximum temperatures were recorded at 11.4 and 23.6 degrees Celsiuses.