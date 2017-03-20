Pleasant day in Delhi

It was a pleasant day in the national capital on Monday with the maximum temperature settling at 30.5 degrees, normal for this time of the year. The minimum temperature was recorded at 15.4 degrees Celsius, a notch below the season’s average, a MeT Department official said.

The humidity level oscillated between 87 and 33 per cent.

The weatherman has predicted clear skies for Tuesday.

“The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to settle around 32 and 15 degrees Celsius respectively,” the official said.

On Sunday, the minimum and maximum temperatures were recorded as 15.6 and 29.8 degrees Celsius respectively.

