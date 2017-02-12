Chilly morning in city; 18 trains delayed

It was a chilly morning in the city today with the minimum temperature settling two notches below the season’s average at 8.4 degrees Celsius, even as 18 Delhi-bound trains were running late due to bad weather conditions. The visibility was recorded at 600 meters 5.30 AM which after three hours improved to 1000 meters, said a MeT official.

Humidity was recorded at 95 per cent at 8.30 AM.

Eighteen north-bound trains were running late by at least two hours and eight others have been rescheduled due to foggy conditions, said a Railway spokesperson.

The Met department has forecast clear skies for the day.

“The maximum temperature is likely to hover at 25 degrees Celsius,” the weatherman said.

Yesterday, the minimum temperature settled at 9.4 degrees Celsius while the maximum temperature was recorded at 10 degrees Celsius.