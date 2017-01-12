Delhi: We have nothing to fear, says AAP

Deputy CM Manish Sisodia. (PTI Photo) Deputy CM Manish Sisodia. (PTI Photo)

Following the statements made by former L-G Najeeb Jung on Wednesday, a Delhi government spokesperson said, “The cabinet was duly informed about setting up the feedback unit under the vigilance department to check corruption. At the most, 10 people were appointed but they too received no salaries. The proposal was later stalled. Any investigation agency is free to probe the matter. Since the CBI has already been given the task, let it investigate. We have nothing to fear.”

Watch What Else is Making News



Deputy CM Manish Sisodia had earlier said the CBI was pre-occupied with going after Delhi ministers and MLAs at the behest of the Centre.