Delhi water tanker scam: Kapil Mishra to record statement with ACB on May 11

Former Delhi minister Kapil Mishra on Thursday will record a ‘detailed’ statement over the Rs 400-crore tanker scam in the Delhi Jal Board, Anti-Corruption Branch chief Mukesh Kumar Meena confirmed on Tuesday.

On May 11, Mishra will go the ACB office around noon to record his statement, PTI reported.

On Monday, the former Delhi water resources minister had submitted evidence to the ACB with regards to his allegations against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his “two men” that they had influenced and delayed the probe into the scam. The probe into the water tanker scam dates back to Sheila Dikshit’s tenure as chief minister.

In August last year, Dikshit was reportedly examined by the ACB in connection with her alleged involvement in the scam. She was handed over a set of 18 written questions then.

For a large period of time, Mishra had been accusing BJP of protecting Sheila Dikshit. But on Monday, he alleged that the AAP government was trying to protect her.

In June 2015, the AAP government had set up a fact-finding panel looking into alleged irregularities in the purchase of around 385 stainless steel water tankers by the Delhi Jal Board.

In June last year, the Delhi government sent the committee’s report to then Lieutenant Governor Najeeb Jung. An FIR was registered in the matter following that.

Kapil Mishra, once close to Arvind Kejriwal, has accused the Delhi Chief Minister of corruption. He alleged that Kejriwal got Rs 2 crore from Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain. He said he was present at the CM’s residence when the cash was handed over to Kejriwal. Denying his allegations, the AAP suspended Mishra from the party.

