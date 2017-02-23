Freedom doesn’t mean make campuses hub of anti-national acts: Kiren Rijiju

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs of India, Kiren Rijiju Union Minister of State for Home Affairs of India, Kiren Rijiju

Amidst tension in Delhi University’s North Campus in the wake of clashes, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju on Thursday said freedom of expression in the country does not give right to make college campuses hub of anti-national activity. “No anti-India slogans will be allowed in the name of freedom of speech. Freedom of expression in the country does not give anyone the right to make college campuses hub of anti-national activity,” he told reporters.

Rijiju’s statement came a day after Ramjas College had turned into a battleground as students of Left-affiliated AISA and the RSS-backed ABVP, armed with hockey sticks, rained blows on each other, causing injuries to many.

Tension prevailed on DU’s North Campus today in the wake of yesterday’s incident even as members of students’ groups protested at many places, including at the Delhi Police headquarters, seeking action against the ABVP members.

Rijiju, an alumni of DU, said no one should make any statement which will harm the national interest. “India is a democratic country. We have fundamental rights but we have fundamental duties too,” he said.