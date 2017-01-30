Delhi unit of BJP picks leaders for poll-bound states

While former MLAs like Manoj Shokeen, Neel Daman Khatri, Mohan Singh Bisht have been roped in for Uttarakhand, Subhash Sachdeva, R P Singh and some others are in Punjab. While former MLAs like Manoj Shokeen, Neel Daman Khatri, Mohan Singh Bisht have been roped in for Uttarakhand, Subhash Sachdeva, R P Singh and some others are in Punjab.

With polls just weeks away in Punjab, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh, the Delhi unit of the BJP is a busy lot. Unlike earlier, only select BJP leaders — mostly former district presidents and former MLAs — have been sent to poll-bound states to support the local units there, party leaders said.

“During the Lok Sabha elections, many leaders had gone to campaign for Arun Jaitley. This time only those who can help the local unit and can manage the poll campaign have been sent,” added a senior leader.

“We are running the ‘pol-khol’ campaign against AAP and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal in Punjab. About 250 youth wing members are running this campaign, besides about 50 Delhi unit leaders,” said Jai Prakash, vice-president, Delhi unit, who is in Punjab along with Shikha Rai and Sunil Yadav.

BJP attacks AAP over mohalla clinics

Attacking the AAP government on its project of mohalla clinics, Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari said that the Arvind Kejriwal government has all misused resources to advertise mohalla clinics as an ideal scheme before the people of the country ,including in poll-bound Punjab and Goa.