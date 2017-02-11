Two Jharkhand-based taekwondo players say coach raped them

Two Jharkhand-based national-level taekwondo players have lodged a zero FIR against their coach for allegedly raping and threatening to make “obscene videos and pictures” of them public, at central Delhi’s Kamla Market police station. Since the alleged incident took place in Jharkhand, the case will be transferred to Jharkhand police, sources said.

According to police sources, the girls alleged that since their coach has “political connections”, they couldn’t risk filing a complaint in Jharkhand and came down to Delhi, where they approached the Delhi Commission for Women, which helped them file a complaint at Kamla Market police station.

The two girls alleged that their coach, who is also associated with the Jharkhand Taekwondo Association, allegedly raped them after offering a spiked drink when they joined taekwondo training, police said. They alleged that he also made “obscene” videos and took their pictures, which he used to blackmail them.

Whenever the women thought of approaching police, he would threaten to upload the pictures and videos online, police said. They alleged the coach has also targeted other girls in a similar way over many years, but they remained silent because of his clout.