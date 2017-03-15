Delhi: Two girls, aged 4 and 6, sexually assaulted

In two separate incidents, two minors were sexually assaulted in different areas of the capital within 24 hours. In the first incident, a six-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted by a man in southeast Delhi’s Govindpuri area.

The incident took place on Monday night when the accused allegedly took the victim to an unknown place and touched her inappropriately. The girl was found outside her home after three- four hours, looking “scared”, said police. She narrated her ordeal to her mother, who approached police. She was sent to AIIMS for treatment and a medical examination confirmed sexual assault.

In another incident, a four-year-old girl was raped by a person from her neighbourhood in Neb Sarai. The girl was playing outside her house, when she was lured by a man to a construction site where he raped her, alleged the girl’s parents. The girl was found bleeding from her private parts. She was rushed to a government hospital where doctors confirmed rape. Police said they have detained a youth.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now