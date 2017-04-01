Delhi: Trailing fingerprints police recover stolen gold worth Rs 5.8 lakh

The Delhi Police today claimed to have recovered gold worth around Rs 5.80 lakh, almost three months after it was stolen from a house in Shahdara allegedly by a gang of burglars. Two of the three burglars are already in police custody after they were held on the basis of the fingerprints of one of them being found from the spot.

Police have also arrested a jeweller, Abid, who had purchased the 200 grammes of gold, 600 grammes silver and two wrist watches which were stolen from the house in Bhola Nath Nagar in Shahdara on January 4, a senior officer said.

Initiating a probe in the case, a team of officials from the Farsh Bazar police station recreated the crime scene and found two fingerprints of the suspect from the spot. They were sent to Finger Print Bureau to establish the identity of the accused from the existing records through Computer Remote Identification of Suspects (CRIS).

A report was received which said one of the fingerprints matched with Subhan alias Javed, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara) Nupur Prasad.

On a tip-off, Subhan was arrested on February 20 from Seemapuri bus depot, who, during interrogation, disclosed that he operated a gang of burglars along with his associates Rafikul alias Bhokti and Nata, said the officer.

Soon Rafikul was also arrested, while Nata is still at large, the DCP added. The jeweller had initially denied association in the matter but after a sustained interrogation he confessed to his involvement, the police claimed. The booty was recovered from Abid’s residence in Gokalpuri, police said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now