Delhi trade fair kicks off-sans diesel generators

The stalls at the 37th India International Trade Fair (IITF) after its inauguration at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi. PTI Photo The stalls at the 37th India International Trade Fair (IITF) after its inauguration at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi. PTI Photo

At the 37th India International Trade Fair, half empty halls greeted exhibitors from across the country and the world on Thursday evening. Unlike most years, no diesel generators are being used at the vast venue this year. The fair, which attracts lakhs of people every year, is on till November 28.

“We are not using any generators this time at the trade fair. If there’s a power cut at all, we will manage using the temporary connection,” said an official of India Trade Promotion Organisation.

ITPO had asked the BSES Rajdhani Power Limited for a temporary connection of three megawatts this year. “Three mobile distribution transformers were provided especially for the trade fair. We have also installed back feeder lines as back-up to ensure that there is no gap in power supply even if there is a problem,” said a BSES spokesperson.

