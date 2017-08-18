Delhi tourist raped at Hyderabad guest house on August 15 night

According to the police, the woman was threatened with a cigarette lighter resembling a pistol by the accused. According to the police, the woman was threatened with a cigarette lighter resembling a pistol by the accused.

A 22-year-old woman tourist from Delhi was allegedly raped by a drunk man on the intervening night of August 15 and 16 at a private guest house in posh Banjara Hills area of the city, the police said on Friday. According to the police, the woman was threatened with a cigarette lighter resembling a pistol by the accused. In her complaint lodged with the police on Thursday, the woman said four men, all in an inebriated condition, entered her room in the guest house on the intervening night of August 15 and 16 and threatened her, Banjara Hills police station inspector K Srinivas said.

“She stated that one of the men, in in his mid-30s, forcibly took her to his adjacent room and sexually assaulted her,” he said. Srinivas said the woman had come to Hyderabad along with another woman and a man to visit various tourist spots in the city, and all of them were staying in two rooms at the guest house.

“The four men, hailing from Nellore district of Andhra Pradesh, were also put up in the same guest house. After noticing the two women, they barged into the victim’s room and threatened her with a cigarette lighter resembling a pistol and one of them allegedly raped her,” the inspector said. Police have registered a case on the charges of rape and under other sections of the IPC. “No one has been arrested so far. We are investigating the case,” the officer added. Further probe is on.

