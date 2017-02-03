Delhi: Three arrested for murder of financier

Photo for representational purpose. Photo for representational purpose.

Three men have been arrested in connection with the murder of a financier who was gunned down in east Delhi’s Geeta Colony in October. The accused, Dilshad (27), Farukh Mazahar (24) and Bilal Tansir alias Manhar (25) were wanted in the murder case of Vinod Sharma alias Veenu Pandit in Geeta Colony.

Sharma was shot dead on October 23 and during investigation, it was revealed that his business partner Akash, had got him killed by shooters hired by one Dilshad from Meerut.

Later, Akash and three others Mohd Kamil, Mohd Nazim and Mohd Kamar were arrested in the case. The investigation of the case was transferred to Crime Branch on the orders of the High Court few days back, said Ravindra Yadav, joint commissioner of police(Crime).

“During interrogation, it was found that Akash was a financier and used to lend money on a very high rate of interest. Dilshad, a bodybuilder, used to escort Akash everywhere in order to extort money from those who had failed to repay on time,” said the officer.

Pandit was a partner of Akash and they shared the same office. Lately differences cropped up between them over money.

“Akash shared this problem with Dilshad and asked him to arrange shooters to bump off Pandit. Dilshad contacted Waseem for this killing but Waseem had been arrested in Sahibabad after a shootout with police. Thereafter, Dilshad met Waseem in Dasna jail, who asked him to contact Mazhar and others,” said the officer.

The investigation was taken up by Crime Branch on January 6. The call detail records of the accused, who were already in judicial custody, were analysed and it was found that Dilshad had visited Dasna jail several times.

“From the jail records, it was found that Dilshad had met Waseem several times. The movements of Waseem’s associates was tracked and it was established that Dilshad is a resident of 166, School Wali Gali, Khureji Khas,” said Yadav.

Dilshad was also a small time partner of Akash, who had hatched the plan to kill Pandit. The remaining shooters were identified as Farukh and Bilal, he said. On the basis of specific information, the three accused were nabbed from Surajmal Park on February 1, Yadav said.