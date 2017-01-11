Delhi records coldest day of the season, temprature drops to 4 degrees Celsius

The visibility at 8.30 a.m. was 1,200 metres at Safdarjung and the humidity was 85 per cent. (File) The visibility at 8.30 a.m. was 1,200 metres at Safdarjung and the humidity was 85 per cent. (File)

Delhi witnessed a chilly Wednesday morning here with the minimum temperature further dropping to four degrees Celsius, three notches below the season’s average and the lowest this season. On Tuesday, the minimum temperature was 5.2 degrees Celsius. The IMD forecast no rain and predicted the cold wave could mellow down from January 13 (Friday) onwards.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the minimum temperature was expected to be four degrees Celsius on Thursday, while the maximum temperature on Wednesday was likely to hover around 17 degrees.

“The sky will remain clear with shallow to moderate fog in the morning,” an IMD official told IANS.

The visibility at 8.30 a.m. was 1,200 metres at Safdarjung and the humidity was 85 per cent. Tuesday’s maximum temperature settled at 17.8 degrees Celsius, two notches below the season’s average, the weather office said.