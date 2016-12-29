Delhi: Sweekar Luthra opened fake coins unit in Nepal

Sweekar Luthra in police custody. His brother Upkaar is absconding, police said. (Express Photo by Praveen Khanna) Sweekar Luthra in police custody. His brother Upkaar is absconding, police said. (Express Photo by Praveen Khanna)

Interrogation of Sweekar Luthra, prime accused in the fake coin trade, have revealed that he had set up manufacturing units in Nepal but shut them after his name came up before investigating agencies.

Sources said that soon after Sweekar, 39, and his elder brother Upkaar’s name surfaced in October, they shut all units that they had set up across north India and Nepal and asked workers to leave the place. Their four units in Haryana, Rajasthan and Delhi were busted by the Delhi Police in October.

Sweekar, who is in five-day police custody, was arrested by the Special Cell from west Delhi’s Uttam Nagar on Monday night. Police claimed to have recovered Rs 5 and Rs 10 coins worth Rs 1,700 from him. He was allegedly going to sell them in the market.

During interrogation, he told police that he had come to meet a friend in Delhi to seek legal assistance in the case. Delhi Police have approached their Nepal counterparts for further details.

Police have now accelerated the hunt of his brother Upkaar Luthra, suspected to be in Nepal. They had also set up units in Bihar and Himachal Pradesh, sources said.

Sources said the brothers changed their location frequently and sometimes spent nights in cars. They would change cars and not reveal their hideout to even their associates. The phone number Sweekar was using was procured when he went to Thailand. Police also claimed to have recovered 18 mobile SIMs from him.

In October, a racket involving counterfeit coins was busted and two racketeers — Gulshan and Sachin — were arrested. Sweekar and Upkaar were identified as the kingpins of the racket.