Delhi student found dead in school toilet, 3 minors detained

Three minors were detained on Friday in connection with the mysterious death of a Class 9 student in a Karawal Nagar school in East Delhi on Thursday, PTI has reported. Police are on the lookout for one more student, a senior police officer said.

Sixteen-year-old Tushar, a Class IX student, was rushed to hospital after he was found unconscious by some students in his school washroom on Thursday. He was later referred to GTB Hospital where he was declared brought dead. A medical board is likely to conduct a post-mortem on the body later during the day.

According to PTI, police said CCTV footage revealed that Tushar had a fight with some students near the washroom. Family members of the deceased alleged that he was thrashed by the students. The kin of the deceased also accused the school authorities, who claimed that the boy was suffering from diarrhoea, of trying to shield the students.

Following a complaint by the family, a case was registered and three of the students, all of whom are minors, were detained.

Meanwhile, residents of the area staged a protest at Karawal Nagar Chowk and demanded a probe into the incident. Karawal Nagar MLA Kapil Mishra said he is in touch with the police and hospital authorities and is closely monitoring the case.

