Delhi: Stuck for 2 yrs, land pooling gets L-G nod, urban tag for 89 villages

After getting approval from Lt Governor Anil Baijal, the Urban Development Department of the Delhi government has issued a notification approving a land pooling policy that was stuck for almost two years. In the notification, the government has cleared an ‘urban’ tag for 89 villages.

The land of these villages will now be acquired by DDA for infrastructure projects and in return villagers will get certain percentage of land to develop projects. Under the DDA Land Pooling Policy (LPP), residents of urban villages can pool their land and hand it over to DDA for construction of basic infrastructure like roads. DDA will then return a percentage of land to the owner.

Residents are happy with the move as they believe that their land will have an increased value due to development of basic amenities and infrastructure in the region. Leader of Opposition Vijender Gupta too welcomed the move, and said it would plug Delhi’s infrastructural deficit, which, according to him, had led to cropping up of unauthorised colonies. Gupta gave credit for the policy to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Urban Development Minister Venkaiah Naidu and Delhi L-G Anil Baijal.

“Determined to reach the target of ‘Housing For All by 2022’, the Centre has declared 89 rural areas as urban areas in National Capital Territory of Delhi under the land pooling policy. This historical move will accelerate the process of providing affordable housing to 20 lakh families,” said Gupta. Under the Delhi Master Plan 2021, DDA plans to build 25 lakh housing units.

It was in 2015 that the DDA had cleared the Land Pooling Policy. But the project could not take off until now as the identified agricultural lands were to be declared ‘urbanisable’.

Under the plan, DDA has recognised close to 20,000 hectares of land to be developed in north, northwest, west and some parts of southwest Delhi, spanning 89 villages. According to DDA, even if half of this area is developed under land pooling, it would be sufficient to meet Delhi’s housing needs. Even an individual who owns two hectares of land can become a developer under the project.

