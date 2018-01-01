Delhi starts New Year with thick fog; flights, train services affected

Delhi witnesses a thick fog on Monday morning, 56 trains, seven international flights delayed (ANI) Delhi witnesses a thick fog on Monday morning, 56 trains, seven international flights delayed (ANI)

Delhi woke up to a cold and foggy January 1 as the minimum temperature dropped to 7 degrees Celsius on the first day of the New Year with maximum temperature hovering around 21 degrees Celsius. The poor visibility also affected the train and flight services with over 56 trains delayed, 20 rescheduled and 15 cancelled. Five domestic and seven International flights were delayed, while one has been cancelled in the wake of thick fog, ANI reported.

Meanwhile, operations at Delhi airport suspended as visibility drops below 50 metres. On Sunday, 54 domestic and 11 international flights were delayed due to bad weather. The low visibility has also resulted in the cancellation of four flights including one international flight.

Delhi airport used advanced technology, CAT IIIB for low-visibility landings. The landings can take place with a visibility of 50 metres, however, for take-off, a minimum visibility of 125 metres is required.

