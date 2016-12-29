Delhi: Staff gives farewell to Najeeb Jung

Najeeb Jung. (PTI Photo) Najeeb Jung. (PTI Photo)

Outgoing Delhi Lt Governor Najeeb Jung was on Thursday given a farewell by his staff at the Raj Niwas here as his eventful tenure at the helm of the top administrative post comes to an end. An official said that Jung gave an emotional speech during his farewell party and thanked officials of the Raj Niwas for their cooperation.

On December 22, Jung had resigned amid a protracted bitter confrontation with the AAP government. However, he had cited personal reason behind his resignation.

65-year-old Jung, a former IAS officer, had assumed charge of Lt Governor of Delhi on July 9, 2013.

Former Union Home Secretary Anil Baijal has been appointed as the new Lt Governor of Delhi and he would take charge as the LG on December 31.