Delhi: Sixth accused arrested for attacking Africans

Three days after around 600 persons were booked for rioting, assault and attempt to murder in connection with the mob attack in Greater Noida’s Pari Chowk area which left at least four African nationals injured, the district police has arrested a sixth person in the case, police said on Thursday. “One more person — Jatin Bhati — has been arrested. Six persons have been arrested so far, while at least 60 people in the mob have been identified. We are conducting search operations in parts of Greater Noida and more arrests are expected to take place soon,” said Sujata Singh, superintendent of police (Rural), Gautam Buddha Nagar.

“Three men were picked up from the spot that evening by police personnel while two others were arrested later. Most of the candle-light procession has been visually recorded and we have identified 60 people so far. There is video footage which shows the accused inciting the mob while some of them watch Africans being attacked and claim that the administration will now be taught a lesson,” Singh further said.

The FIR in the case maintains that between 1,000 and 1,200 people had assembled at Pari Chowk around 6 pm and blocked all roads leading to the roundabout. The FIR further states that police personnel had requested the protesters to clear the roads but it went unheard and slogans inciting people to beat up “Nigerians” were raised. The protest had also seen posters demanding a “Nigerian-free Greater Noida” hung at Pari Chowk.

“The family of the accused had initially alleged that the Indian boy, who died, had been kidnapped by five Nigerians who reside in the same colony. Later, they alleged that the boy had been given drugs by them. The post-mortem report has stated that the cause of death is unknown and his viscera sample has been sent to a forensic lab in Agra,” said Avnish Dixit, SHO, Kasna police station.

