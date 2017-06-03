Delhi seeks Centre clarification on speed governors

The Delhi government has sought a clarification from the Centre on the immediacy clause of installation of speed governors in vehicles because the basic model of the machine has not been certified yet. A Delhi government official Friday said immediately enforcing installation of speed governors, mandated by the Centre for commercial vehicles, including All India tourist permit taxis, was difficult for various reasons.

“The base model of the speed governor has not received certification yet. So, we have asked all regional transport authorities to fit the machines in vehicles and hand the owner a certificate saying the machines temporarily meet the required standards of specifications till further clarifications are issued,” the official said.

“We have also asked the Centre for some time to implement the order because of the pending certification — and we are expecting a reply next week,” he added.

The Delhi government also asked the Centre for a clarification on the time span of enforcing retrofitment of the machine in old cars. “New vehicles will be retrofitted with speed governors from May 1. But the older ones will need time,” the official said.

The Union road transport ministry last month passed a notification making installation of speed governors in commercial vehicles mandatory, to curb road accidents by limiting the speed to 80 kmph.

Acting on the notification, the Delhi government made it mandatory for a vehicle owner to install speed governors and obtain a fitness certificate.

Taxi unions have been protesting the rule, citing the cost of the machines and the difficulty in driving on highways at slow speeds, especially for tourist taxis, which will hit business hard, though the Delhi government is implementing the Centre’s notification, a Delhi government official said.

Kishan Verma, president, All Delhi Auto Taxi Transport Congress Union, said, “It will end our business. The Centre, only a few months back, increased the cost of fitness tests, licence tests and other maintenance services. And now this. Where will we go? Drivers will begin taking their lives now.”

