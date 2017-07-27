School van driver rapes 4-year-old girl, arrested

A four-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her school van driver, who was subsequently arrested from outer Delhi’s Baba Haridas Nagar late Tuesday night. The girl’s parents had hired the van around a month ago, a senior police officer said, adding that she was the last one to be dropped home.

According to police, the 26-year-old accused has been identified as Pawan Kumar. “The incident took place on Tuesday afternoon. The accused forced himself on the girl and sexually assaulted her. He later dropped her home and threatened her not to report the matter to anyone,” a senior police officer said.



“The child, however, narrated the ordeal to her mother, who noticed her bleeding from her private parts. She is undergoing treatment at Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital. Hospital authorities informed police and a case was registered after her family filed a complaint,” the officer said.

DCW chief Swati Maliwal visited the girl at the hospital and called for the formation of a high-level committee to look into the case.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App