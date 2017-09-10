‘Today it’s my daughter, tomorrow it can happen with someone else’: Mother of victim allegedly raped in Delhi school

The mother of the five-year-old who was raped on Saturday. (Source: ANI) The mother of the five-year-old who was raped on Saturday. (Source: ANI)

Hours after the alleged rape of a five-year-old girl by a security guard inside the premises of Tagore Public School, the mother of the victim, on Sunday, hit out saying that no investigation is being conducted in the case. “Koi karyawahi nahi ho rahi hai. Aaj meri bachi ke saath hua hai kal kisi aur ke saath ho sakta hai, chahte hain ki school band ho,” she said as reported by ANI. (No investigation is being done. Today it is my daughter, tomorrow it can happen with someone else. We want the school to shut down.) The Delhi government, meanwhile has ordered a magisterial inquiry into the alleged rape, as per ANI. The report will be submitted within three days.

The accused, identified as Vikas, has been arrested. According to the police, the incident took place when the girl was going towards the bathroom. “The accused, who was returning after delivering food to some teachers, stopped her, took her inside a classroom, and allegedly raped her.” Later, he asked the girl to return to class and warned her of dire consequences if she mentioned the rape to anyone. The incident came to light when the girl complained of bleeding and pain in her genitals. A medical examination confirmed sexual assault. Her parents later approached the police. Read | After gruesome Ryan student murder, 5-year-old girl allegedly raped in Delhi school; peon arrested.

Doctors at the hospital also confirmed that the girl was mentally distressed and was sent for counselling. According to the police, during her counselling the child said she was assaulted by “a man wearing a cap” and also described his physical attributes. On the basis of the description, Vikas was nabbed, the police said.

“Police went to the school and gathered details about the accused. On the basis of the girl’s complaint, a case was registered under IPC Section 376 and relevant sections of the POCSO Act. Police are trying to ascertain if any other student was targeted in the past,” the officer said. In a statement to the Indian Express, the police said Vikas had been working in the school for the past three years. He would also “pick and drop students” from their homes.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd