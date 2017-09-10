After gruesome Ryan student murder, 5-year-old girl allegedly raped in Delhi school; peon arrested

Police said the accused would also “pick and drop students” from their homes. (Representational Image) Police said the accused would also “pick and drop students” from their homes. (Representational Image)

Just two days after the gruesome murder of a 7-year-old boy from Ryan International School in Gurugram, a five-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a peon inside the premises of Tagore Public School on Saturday in Gandhi Nagar area of Shahdara, reported PTI. Deputy Commissioner of Police Shahadra Nupur Prasad said the accused, identified as Vikas (40), has been arrested.

The incident comes two days after a seven-year-old boy was gruesomely murdered for resisting sexual assault by a bus conductor in a Gurgaon school, which sent shock waves across the country. The police registered a case on the basis of the girl’s complaint. Vikas, the accused, had been working in the school for the last three years. The police said Vikas previously worked as a security guard in the same school.

Police said the accused would also “pick and drop students” from their homes. In a statement to the Indian Express, the police official said: “The accused had been working at the school for three years. The incident came to light on Saturday evening, when the girl’s parents approached police. Her mother told police the girl had complained of pain in her genitals.”

As per police, the alleged incident took place when the girl was going to the bathroom. “The accused, who was returning after delivering food to some teachers, stopped her, took her inside a classroom, and allegedly raped her,” the officer added.

Subsequently, Vikas allegedly asked the girl to return to class and not tell anyone. “Her parents told police that she initially refused to speak to anyone when she returned home. Later, she broke down and told her parents what had happened,” an officer said, adding that she alleged she had been raped by a man “wearing a cap”.

The victim was taken to a hospital for medical examination, which confirmed she was sexually assaulted. Doctors at the hospital informed police that the girl is mentally distressed. “Police went to the school and gathered details about the accused. On the basis of the girl’s complaint, a case was registered under IPC Section 376 and relevant sections of the POCSO Act. Police are trying to ascertain if any other student was targeted in the past,” the officer said.

