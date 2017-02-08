In Mohali to attend wedding, Delhi-based family robbed of valuables

Wedding Celebrations turned into a nightmare for a Delhi-based family after they found out on Tuesday that their jewellery and cash were missing from their car which was parked outside one of their relative’s house. The police have launched a probe after registering a case against unknown persons.

Parveen Kumar, a resident of Delhi’s Karol Bagh area told the police that he came to the city on Sunday to attend a wedding. After attending the wedding, he went to Phase 7 to stay with his brother-in-law where he parked his car outside the house.

According to Kumar, they kept the belongings, comprising a bag, clothes and some cash, in the car as they planned to start for Delhi early in the morning. He also said that they parked the car in a safe area where lot of other vehicles were parked.

“They have taken away a bag having jewellery worth around Rs 3.5 lakh, around 10,000 cash and costly clothes by breaking the widowpanes of the car. The total worth of the stolen items was around Rs 4 lakh,” Kumar told the police.

Mataur police have registered a case under Sections 379 and 427 of the IPC against unidentified people.