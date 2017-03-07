Delhi accident: Before cremation, one last journey

Atul’s grandmother at home in Paschim Vihar. (Express Photo by Abhinav Saha) Atul’s grandmother at home in Paschim Vihar. (Express Photo by Abhinav Saha)

Just before he met with the accident, Atul Arora had spent a few hours at Paramhans Advait Mandir of Anandpur Trust, offering prayers and services. Less than 24 hours later, his body was brought to the same temple. The family ensured that before the cremation, his head touched the floor of the temple he was devoted to — one last time. “It was his final prayer,” said a relative. The Arora family, residents of Paschim Vihar, has been devoted to the Trust for several years now.

Gulshan, another devotee of the Trust, said, “We ate together Sunday night. He had told me excitedly that from Monday, he would be in Class XII.”

A student of Bal Bharti Public School in Pitampura, Arora was happy about his Class XI results and “had bought sweets for everyone”, his family said. The boy would have turned 17 on April 18. His father is a DDA employee and has been sufferring from paralysis. His mother, Sangeeta, and sister, Ruchi, are teachers.