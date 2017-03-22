Man killed in road accident

A 32-year-old man died while his wife and another person sustained severe injuries in a collision between two Maruti vans in east Delhi’s Anand Vihar area. The incident happened last night when Mohammad Chand was on his way towards Ghazipur from Seemapuri along with his wife in a Maruti van, police said.

His vehicle collided with another Maruti van being driven by one Gopal on Anand Vihar flyover, they added.

The impact of the collision was such that Chand was stuck inside the vehicle while Gopal fell on the road and hit his head on the divider, police said.

Chand’s vehicle was badly damaged and he was stuck inside and died on the spot.

Locals informed the police and a team reached the spot.

It is suspected that Chand was overspeeding but the sequence of events leading to the fatal accident will be known after Gopal’s and Chand’s wife’s statements are recorded, said a senior police officer.

Gopal is recuperating and Chand’s wife is also out of danger.

Police will be scanning the CCTV footage from the area.

Chand owned a meat shop in Ghazipur.

