Delhi rebuffs US role in resolving India-Pak issues

New Delhi on Tuesday reaffirmed its six-decade-long position while rebuffing any American role in resolving India-Pakistan issues.

“The government’s position for bilateral redressal of all India-Pakistan issues in an environment free of terror and violence has not changed,’’ External Affairs Ministry spokesman Gopal Baglay said. “We, of course, expect the international community and organisations to enforce international mechanisms and mandates concerning terrorism emanating from Pakistan, which continues to be the single biggest threat to peace and stability in our region and beyond.”

India’s response followed US ambassador to UN Nikki Haley’s comments on India and Pakistan. “…this administration is concerned about the relationship between India and Pakistan and very much wants to see how we de-escalate any sort of conflict going forward,” Haley, a prominent Indian-American member in Trump administration, said in New York.

