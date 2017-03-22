Govindpuri rape case: 9 days after 6-year-old was raped in Delhi on Holi, cops have only 1 clue — his name

(Representational) (Representational)

Nine days after she was raped, a six-year-old girl is recovering from physical and mental trauma at the All India Institute for Medical Sciences (AIIMS), hoping the police will catch the culprit using the one clue she can give – his name, ‘Mantra’. The girl, a Class I student in a government school in Govindpuri, was raped on Holi on March 13. She was playing outside her home when she was picked up by the assailant, taken to a house and raped. For three hours, her parents looked for her in the neighbourhood. They even had announcements made from the Masjid’s public announcement system but that did not help. She was dropped near her house at 10.45 pm. Police said she was bleeding from her private parts.

According to police she has named a man called ‘Mantra’ during investigations. They have, since then, picked up half a dozen people with the same name, only to draw a blank. The police have also questioned almost 50 people in the area but no clues about the assailant have emerged. “Usually in such cases, the accused is a neighbour or a person known to the victim or the family. In this case, however, no such link has been found till now,” said a police source. The girl, meanwhile, has undergone a surgery but will take a long time to recover. “Her condition is stable but it will take time for her to overcome the trauma and injuries,” said a police officer, adding they were not leaving any stone unturned to nab the culprit. Police are also taking help of counsellors to help her deal with the mental trauma.

The girl’s parents are labourers and she is eldest among three siblings. “She is very intelligent but she is not able to recall the man properly. She could only remember a name ‘Mantra’, which may be the name of the accused,” said the officer. Sources said the police have questioned over six persons from the area whose name is Mantra but they have not got any help. Apart from it, police have also questioned over 50 persons which include criminals and repeat offenders. The family says, they have no money for the treatment. “Initially, police financial aid helped us in getting some medicines but we have now run out of it. I don’t know how we will continue with her treatment,” said her grandmother, who lives in a narrow lane of Govindpuri. Deputy Commissioner of Police (southeast) Romil Baaniya told The Indian Express that they were making all efforts to trace the accused person.

