The engine and power car of Ranchi Rajdhani Express derailed near Delhi’s Shivaji Bridge on Thursday. News agency ANI reported there have been no injuries so far. This is the second such incident today. Earlier in the day, another train, Shaktipunj Express, derailed in Sonbhadra district, eastern Uttar Praesh.

This is a developing story. More details are awaited.

(With PTI inputs)

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd