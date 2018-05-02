Radio station employee killed after car plunges into Noida drain

The incident was reported to police by passers-by who saw the speeding car crashing into the drain. Police said her body was fished out Wednesday morning. She was killed on the spot. (Source: Linkedin) The incident was reported to police by passers-by who saw the speeding car crashing into the drain. Police said her body was fished out Wednesday morning. She was killed on the spot. (Source: Linkedin)

A 26-year-old woman working with a radio station in Delhi was killed when her car plunged into a drain in Noida on Tuesday night. Tania Khanna, who was part of Radio Mirchi’s marketing team, was returning home from a meeting in Gurgaon around 2.30 am when she reportedly lost control over her Verna car which landed into an open drain in Noida’s Sector 94.

In a tweet, Radio Mirchi condoled the death.

We are Mourning the tragic death of Tania Khanna, senior sales manager at mirchi, in a car accident. She was vivacious, ambitious and a loved colleague, who will be dearly missed. Our thoughts and prayers are with her family and friends. — RadioMirchi (@RadioMirchi) May 2, 2018

The incident was reported to police by passers-by who saw the speeding car crashing into the drain. Police said her body was fished out Wednesday morning. She was killed on the spot.

