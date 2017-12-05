Delhi pollution: Swachh Bharat of no good, says Mamata Banerjee

Mamata Banerjee said pollution had gone up to such levels in Delhi that people have to wear masks even while eating and outdoors. (Source: Express photo by Subham Dutta/File) Mamata Banerjee said pollution had gone up to such levels in Delhi that people have to wear masks even while eating and outdoors. (Source: Express photo by Subham Dutta/File)

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee once again raked up the issue of pollution-hit Delhi, stating that the Centre’s ambitious ‘Swachh Bharat Mission’ was of no good.

The TMC supremo had on Monday said that she was “ashamed” at seeing Sri Lankan cricketers donning pollution masks while playing in Delhi, and asked the AAP government to make arrangements for checking pollution there.

“What good has the Swachh Mission done? In Delhi, Sri Lankan players are playing wearing masks. From political pollution to weather pollution, Delhi represents it all,” Banerjee said at a function here today.

She said pollution had gone up to such levels in Delhi that people have to wear masks even while eating and outdoors.

“Politicians, too, need a mask while talking…Charity begins at home. First manage your home, then think about other places,” Banerjee said.

In an unprecedented turn of events, the Sri Lankan cricket team held up play during the third Test against India in Delhi recently, complaining of poor air quality that forced the hosts to declare their innings.

